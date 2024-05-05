Brandon Richards: Continued wind and fire weather could last through Wednesday

KOB 4 Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows you the wind alerts in New Mexico Sunday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Windy and dry conditions will persist through midweek. This will lead to an extended period of high fire danger for much of northern and central New Mexico.

A cold front moving through the area Sunday night into tomorrow will lead to markedly cooler temperatures Monday.

Temperatures will rebound on Tuesday, only to fall back below normal Wednesday through the end of the week.

