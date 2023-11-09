Brandon Richards: Cooler and precipitation possible Thursday

A chance of showers will arise throughout the day and become more widespread overnight. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thursday will be cooler and precipitation is possible in southeastern New Mexico but may become more widespread overnight.

That could bring the next chance of snow and a wintry mix to the Albuquerque metro. Yes, the 70s are really, truly gone.

It still won’t be too bad. Temperatures will likely warm up to the 60s all next week with lots of sun.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards explains more in his full forecast in the video above.

