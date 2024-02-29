Brandon Richards: Cooler weather for Leap Day

The mix of snow and rain will leap out of New Mexico and into the Texas Panhandle, leaving us with sunshine this afternoon. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see cooler weather for Leap Day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and mixed precipitation moving into the Texas Panhandle.

Once Thursday afternoon comes, we’ll see lots of sunshine. The only place not in the 50s and 60s is Ruidoso. They’ll see 46° for a high Thursday.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day to end the week with comfortable temperatures.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards shares more details in his full forecast in the video above.

