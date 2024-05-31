Brandon Richards: Dry and warm with chance of storms again Friday

We're going to see another warm and dry day Friday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Same song, different verse Friday, we’re going to see dry and warm weather with a chance of storms again in the east.

The Storm Prediction Center estimates a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe storms for places like Clovis, Tucumcari, Raton and Clayton. There is a level 1 chance even as far west as Las Vegas.

Overall, temperatures will mostly be in the 80s and 90s throughout New Mexico.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

