Brandon Richards: Dry and warm with chance of storms Thursday

We'll see dry and warm weather with an isolated storm chance in the east. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re going to see a dry and warm Thursday with a slight chance of storms in the eastern part of our area.

Temperatures will get into the 80s around most of the state with 90s in much of southern New Mexico.

The storm chance we mentioned is going to be a 1 or 2 out of 5. Still, something to watch, considering the storms we saw Wednesday night.

The next few days will be similar.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards shares the details in his full forecast in the video above.

MORE: