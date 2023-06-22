Brandon Richards: Dry line thunderstorms return to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s going to be hot Thursday but northeastern New Mexico will be the hotspot for a chance of dry line thunderstorms to return.

A 1 or 2 out of 5 chance of severe storms is expected for places like Clayton and Raton. Storms could bring rain, winds and possible hail. We will keep you posted on that.

Elsewhere, high temperatures will mostly be in the 90s and 100s. Fire danger will also be high again.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards explains more in his full forecast in the video above.

