Brandon Richards: Fall weather expected to continue to Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gorgeous fall weather will continue through Monday with mild-high temperatures and light winds.

A couple sprinkles or gusty rain showers are possible around the northern and western high terrain each afternoon.

However, most areas will remain dry with just late day clouds. West winds will increase Tuesday with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible.

Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Brandon Richards.

