Brandon Richards: First of many storms moves in overnight
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The first storm in a series of storms arrives in western New Mexico Tuesday night.
It’s expected to bring high winds to areas along the central mountain chain, and winter impacts to much of the western high terrain.
Snow chances along the Continental Divide and northwestern mountains will remain through Thursday.
Brandon Richards shares what you can expect in his full forecast in the video above.
