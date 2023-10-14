Brandon Richards: Forecast for Balloon Fiesta, solar eclipse Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Meteorologist Brandon Richards has a look at Saturday’s forecast.

A batch of high clouds are expected to cross the state overnight through Saturday morning. Those clouds should mostly clear out across central and western New Mexico in time for the eclipse, but will likely linger across portions of eastern New Mexico.

Quiet weather is expected throughout the weekend, with some light winds at Balloon Fiesta Park Saturday morning. A cold front is expected to arrive next Wednesday.

Click on the video above for the full forecast.

