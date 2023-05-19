Brandon Richards: Greater chance of rain, storms Friday

Meteorologist Brandon Richards | KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another day, another chance of storms, as much of New Mexico will actually see a greater chance of rain and storms Friday.

We’re almost at the end of this unstable period of weather, however. Next Thursday is looking much warmer and drier.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards explains in his full forecast. See it in the video above.

