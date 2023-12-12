Brandon Richards: Heavy snowfall possible for parts of New Mexico

Tuesday will be around average temperature-wise and possibly a little breezy but everything will change Wednesday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — While Tuesday will be a relatively calm day for New Mexico and our area, heavy snowfall is possible Wednesday for parts of our area.

Snowfall accumulation as high as 15 inches is possible for places like Las Vegas and Raton. Even Santa Fe could see a few inches of snow and places like Clovis and Gallup could get a couple of inches.

The storm will also bring some rainfall. As much as an inch or more of rain is possible which could create concerns for ice if temperatures dip below freezing.

