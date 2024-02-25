Brandon Richards: High impact wind event likely Monday and Tuesday

A strong storm system with a potent jet stream is expected to move across New Mexico early Monday morning through Tuesday night.

The storm system has potential to have enough moisture for snow in the higher elevations in the mountain areas.

The main concern for New Mexico with this storm system will be high winds. There is growing confidence in high winds across much of the state, including the mountain areas.

Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Brandon Richards.

