Brandon Richards: Hot again but storm chances linger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s going to be hot again in New Mexico but storm chances will linger in some places and increase as the weekend nears.

Temperatures will be in the triple digits, as we’ve told you about at length lately. There are heat advisories and a couple of excessive heat warnings posted.

The storm chances will mostly be in western New Mexico, especially toward the Gila in the southwest.

As the weekend nears, northern New Mexico will see more of a chance of rain. That’ll be in places like Santa Fe, Red River and Taos.

