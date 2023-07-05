Brandon Richards: Hot temperatures to continue Wednesday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — While we didn’t quite get to 100° right in Albuquerque, there is a good chance that could happen Wednesday as highs will be near that again.
Meteorologist Brandon Richards explains more in the full forecast in the video above.
