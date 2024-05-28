Brandon Richards: Hotter temps ahead in New Mexico

KOB 4 Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows you the increasing temperatures for New Mexico Monday.

High temperatures will be the warmest so far this season across central and western New Mexico, with widespread 80s and 90s.

Showers and storms will be possible across far eastern New Mexico each afternoon, with the potential for a few severe storms through Saturday. Temperatures across eastern New Mexico will also be very warm, but vary from day to day, depending on cloud cover and the coverage of showers and storms.

Click on the video above to see Meteorologist Brandon Richard’s full forecast.

