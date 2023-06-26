Brandon Richards: More heat, fire danger on the way this week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The heat wave continues the next several days with temperatures expected to top out on Monday and Tuesday.
Mostly dry conditions will prevail the next several days with a few virga showers and dry storms possible mid-week.
A backdoor cold front brings more moisture into eastern New Mexico later during the week.
Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Brandon Richards.
