Brandon Richards: Precipitation chances continue Saturday night into Sunday
KOB 4 Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows you the expected low temperatures for Saturday night in New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Lower elevation rain and mountain snow shower activity ramps up Saturday night into Sunday in New Mexico.
The slow-moving storm over Arizona meanders east towards the state, combined with a reinforcing backdoor front coming in from the northeast.
1 to 2 feet of additional snow is expected across the northern mountains, where winter storm warnings are in effect.
Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Brandon Richards.
