Brandon Richards: Rain and wind returns across NM this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — From Saturday through Monday, parts of the state will see cooler temperatures, daily rain, snow chances, and periods of strong winds.

Moisture is expected to arrive across northwest, west central, and north central portions of the state Saturday and Saturday evening. Strong winds are expected Sunday with gusts peaking up to 50 mph along and just east of the southern Sangre de Cristo, Sandia, Manzano, Sacramento and Guadalupe mountains.

A wintry mix of precipitation is forecasted for many areas Sunday and Sunday night.

