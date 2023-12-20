Brandon Richards: Rain expected in western and central New Mexico

Meteorologist Brandon Richards has the latest forecast for New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rain and high elevation snow showers will move through western New Mexico before spreading into the Rio Grande Valley late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

Rain and snow will continue pushing into eastern areas of the state overnight, but will not be as widespread and will come to an end by Thursday morning. Mostly dry conditions are expected to take over Thursday.

Another storm system will approach New Mexico late Friday into Saturday, bringing more substantial rain and snow to western and central areas of the state.

