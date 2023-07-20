Brandon Richards: Rain possible but still very warm Thursday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rain is possible Thursday in New Mexico, especially in the northeast, but temperatures will still be very warm.
Triple-digit temperatures will pop up again throughout the state. In places like Clayton and Raton, there will be a slight chance of severe storms.
Meteorologist Brandon Richards shares his full forecast in the video above.
