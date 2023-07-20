Brandon Richards: Rain possible but still very warm Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rain is possible Thursday in New Mexico, especially in the northeast, but temperatures will still be very warm.

Triple-digit temperatures will pop up again throughout the state. In places like Clayton and Raton, there will be a slight chance of severe storms.

