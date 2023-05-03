Brandon Richards: Scattered storms expected across central and eastern NM

Brandon Richards | KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Scattered showers and storms capable of producing lightning, and localized gusty winds are possible across central and eastern New Mexico. 

Breezy to windy conditions are expected Thursday to at least Sunday afternoon.

The warm and dry weather will also create elevated to critical fire weather conditions late this week and over the weekend.

MORE: