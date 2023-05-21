Brandon Richards: Showers and thunderstorms expected to return Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday will become isolated overnight across northern and central New Mexico.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday, with a marginal risk of severe storms along the New Mexico and Texas border.

Localized heavy rainfall will bring the threat of flash flooding to already swollen streams and rivers, as well as recent burn scars.

Watch the video above for more from KOB 4 Meteorologist Brandon Richards.

