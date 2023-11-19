Brandon Richards: Showers continue into Monday in New Mexico

Brandon Richards shows you the Saturday Night Forecast for New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Showers with high elevation snow showers will continue off and on at times through Monday.

Snow accumulation is forecast to remain above about 8,500 feet through Sunday, lowering to near 6,000 feet Monday.

Dry and warmer weather returns on Tuesday and continues through the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

