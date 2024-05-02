Brandon Richards: Slightly cooler but still warm and sunny Thursday

We'll see a mostly sunny and dry, slightly cooler Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re expecting slightly cooler temperatures but it will still be warm and sunny as Thursday brings us one day closer to the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 80s in places like Albuquerque, T or C, Clovis, Hobbs and Alamogordo. Roswell and Carlsbad will likely touch 90°. Places in northern New Mexico and mountainous places like Ruidoso and Silver City will be in the 70s.

Friday and Saturday will see more warm weather. However, Saturday could bring some canyon winds and rain to eastern New Mexico.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

