Brandon Richards: Storm system could bring colder weather for Christmas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wintry precipitation will continue across portions of northern and central New Mexico into Saturday night.

A few thunderstorms across eastern New Mexico will be capable of strong winds, diminishing in the evening hours.

Additional snowfall accumulations overnight will favor the western and northern mountains and their adjacent highlands.

