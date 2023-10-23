Brandon Richards: Stray showers possible Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some stray showers are possible Monday as our nice and warm fall weather continues as we start to close out October.

High temperatures will be in the 70s all week. Lows will be in the 40s. This is a sweet spot time for our weather but you may need a jacket if you go out at night, like for Halloween.

For now, showers are most likely in southwestern New Mexico. Although, a few showers could pop up elsewhere.

Chances improve come Tuesday, as Meteorologist Brandon Richards explains in his full forecast in the video above.

