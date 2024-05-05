Brandon Richards: Stretch of critical fire weather begins Saturday

KOB 4 Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows you the rain moving across parts of New Mexico Saturday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds will continue through Saturday evening over northern New Mexico.

Strong to perhaps severe storms are still possible for parts of eastern New Mexico through the late evening.

Widespread low clouds, patchy fog, and drizzle will then develop over eastern New Mexico overnight.

