Brandon Richards: Summer solstice sizzles in Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s the first day of summer and it will feel like it as temperatures will mostly be in the 90s and 100s for the solstice.

Roswell and Carlsbad win out for heat, with expected highs of 109° and 108° respectively. Hobbs will be right there too at around 106°. A heat advisory is in effect for those places.

Even Socorro and Tucumcari will see triple digits. Elsewhere, it will be well into the 90s and at least in the 80s. Ruidoso and Durango will get a break from the heat if you want to cool down.

As temperatures warm up, you should remember the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Heat exhaustion’s symptoms include:

Faint or dizzy

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale, clammy skin

Rapid, weak pulse

Muscle cramps.

Heat stroke symptoms include:

Throbbing headache

No sweating

Red, hot, dry skin

Rapid, strong pulse

Possible loss of consciousness.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards explains more in his full forecast in the video above.