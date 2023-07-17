Brandon Richards: Triple digits temps just about everywhere
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Temperatures will be in the triple digits almost everywhere and heat advisories and warnings are posted as such.
Excessive heat warnings are in effect for the Carlsbad, Roswell and Albuquerque areas. Heat advisories will be in effect mostly elsewhere.
Stay cool and hydrated. Know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Be mindful of pets and children and check up on older neighbors.
Also, remember there are cooling centers the City of Albuquerque has if you don’t have proper cooling at home.
Meteorologist Brandon Richards breaks down what we will see in his full forecast in the video above.
