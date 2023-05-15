Brandon Richards: Uptick in scattered showers expected for parts of New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The unsettled pattern will continue through the forecast period with showers, and storms expected each and every afternoon.
The first storms are expected to favor the higher terrain, slowly expanding down into the valleys.
An uptick in shower and storm coverage is possible beginning Wednesday as low pressure over Baja California moves northeast.
