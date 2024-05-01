Brandon Richards: Warm and windy start to May

Happy May! We're going to see a warm and windy start to the month. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re going to see a warm and windy start to May as temperatures will be above average and winds will gust to 30-40 mph Wednesday.

The average high in the Albuquerque metro is around 74°. Wednesday will see highs in the 80s.

Eastern New Mexico will see an elevated fire threat. Temperatures will be downright hot, especially in southeastern New Mexico in places like Roswell and Carlsbad where they’ll get into the mid-90s.

The peak time for the winds will be around 3 p.m.

What will your area see? Meteorologist Brandon Richards shares more in his full forecast in the video above.

MORE: