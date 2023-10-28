Brandon Richards: Weather whirlwind expected as cold front sweeps in

Meteorologist Brandon Richards has the latest forecast for the state.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As Gulf of Mexico moisture surges north and another storm approaches from the west, New Mexico is expected to see drizzle and light rain Saturday.

The low clouds, patchy fog, and drizzle will continue through much of the day prior to a much stronger cold front expected Saturday night. That will bring much colder temperatures and wind chills in the teens will be common by Sunday morning.

Areas of rain and snow showers will be on tap for Sunday in central and west New Mexico, while eastern parts of the state will remain cold and cloudy.

Precipitation will diminish gradually Monday morning with a slow warmup for the rest of the week.

Click on the video above for the full forecast.

MORE: