Brandon Richards: Western winds increase Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Winds will increase from the west as Tuesday rolls on and it could blow in some storms to part of our area.

The storms are expected in southeastern New Mexico. Temperatures around the area will mostly be in the 70s and 80s, just a bit above average for this time of year.

Tomorrow, hold onto your hats though, winds will pick up and cool down our temperatures.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards explains more in his full forecast in the video above.

MORE: