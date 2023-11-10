Brandon Richards: Winter-like fall day Friday

It's feeling more like winter than fall and that'll continue throughout Friday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A winter-like fall day lies ahead Friday as temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s in New Mexico and across the area.

Friday started with a wintry mix of rain and snow showers for many of us. That will continue throughout the day.

However, if you love fall weather, we’re not done with it. Temperatures will warm up again this week and the sunshine will return.



