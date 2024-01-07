Brandon Richards: Winter storm expected to move into NM overnight

KOB 4 Meteorologist Brandon Richards breaks down the winter storm headed for New Mexico over Saturday night.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The season’s coldest winter storm will roll west to east across northern and central New Mexico Sunday through Monday.

Significant snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches will be focused over the western and northern high terrain.

High winds and blizzard-like conditions will scream through the northeastern plains of Colfax and Union Counties Monday.

Strong winds will also exist through the south-central mountains by Ruidoso Sunday and Monday.

Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Brandon Richards.

MORE: