Brandon Richards: Winter storm expected to move into NM overnight
KOB 4 Meteorologist Brandon Richards breaks down the winter storm headed for New Mexico over Saturday night.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The season’s coldest winter storm will roll west to east across northern and central New Mexico Sunday through Monday.
Significant snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches will be focused over the western and northern high terrain.
High winds and blizzard-like conditions will scream through the northeastern plains of Colfax and Union Counties Monday.
Strong winds will also exist through the south-central mountains by Ruidoso Sunday and Monday.
