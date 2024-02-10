Brandon Richards: Winter storm to sweep across New Mexico this weekend
A cold winter storm will cross the state this weekend, with winter weather impacts shifting from west to east across northern and central New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A cold winter storm will cross the state this weekend, with winter weather impacts shifting from west to east across northern and central New Mexico.
A few to several inches of snow are expected across the mountains and northeast New Mexico, with a few inches also possible across the upper Rio Grande Valley. In the wake of the storm system, it will be very cold Sunday night.
Click on the video above for the full forecast.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- Check out the interactive radar
- Submit photos and videos