ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’ll be a breezy, warmer Thursday for New Mexico as temperatures will be at or above average and the skies will be very sunny.

Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s around the state and the weather will be very pleasant.

Come Friday, some parts of the state will see a higher fire danger while others may see a rain chance. Then, temperatures warm up next week.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us what to expect in her full forecast, in the video above.

