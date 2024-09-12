Broken water line prompts closures in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Westbound Juan Tabo is closed at Eubank and one northbound lane of Eubank is closed there due to a broken water line.

The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Water Authority reported the broken line around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday.

A detour via Spain road is in place. They are still encouraging you to avoid the area during your Thursday commute. They say it may be “several days” before normal traffic can resume in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.