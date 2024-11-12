Business owners voice concern over Nob Hill closures

Seven businesses have recently closed in Nob Hill: Slice Parlor, Salt and Board, O'Neill's Pub, Poki Poki, Andy & Edie and Maple Street Dance Space.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Seven businesses have recently closed in Nob Hill: Slice Parlor, Salt and Board, O’Neill’s Pub, Poki Poki, Andy & Edie and Maple Street Dance Space.

“I’m a little surprised that seven businesses have closed in a short time. That is a surprise to me, you know, even long time businesses like O’Neill’s pub,” said Robert Steinberg, owner of Stone Mountain Bead Gallery.

Even Steinberg, who’s owned Stone Mountain Bead Gallery for 32 years, it is a scary reality.

“It’s frustrating, because I’ve always loved Nob Hill,” said Steinberg. “Things have changed over the years. First, we got hit with the ART construction on Central and then when we had a recession, we had COVID. Now we’ve got the homeless problem.”

Steinberg explained he had a personal experience with the latter, finding a burned out fire right in front of his door.

“It was burned out, but just the thought is rather scary that, I mean, there’s a black mark in front of the door where there was a fire and piles of trash,” Steinberg said.

He believes perception has to do with why some businesses aren’t gaining much traction right now.

“There’s a perception out there that Central Avenue in general is bad news and dangerous. I’ve always said, well, not Nob Hill. This is a great area. People come here and shop, and it’s, you know, it’s a lovely part of town still,” said Steinberg.

It might be more than perception, homelessness and crime as some online have noted rent prices are skyrocketing.

“If I was a renter, I could close up and walk away. But as an owner, I have a mortgage to pay every month, and so that keeps me working,” Steinberg said.

Steinberg’s business and building is up for sale, but he says there aren’t any takers.

“I’m kind of trapped because I’m ready to retire just because of my age, not so much the economics, but because it’s time to retire and relax and enjoy life a little more,” said Steinberg.

Other business owners KOB 4 spoke with, who didn’t want to go on camera, said in some cases the closures are driving more customers to their doors. But the majority said it’s also worrisome.