Carlisle Cleaners site proposed for EPA’s Superfund list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Environmental Protection Agency proposed adding the Carlisle Village Cleaners site to their Superfund National Priorities List.

The NPL is a list of known sites where historic releases of hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants pose significant threats to human health and the environment.

The Carlisle Village Cleaners site is located at 3611 Simms Ave. S.E., just north of Gibson and Carlisle. The site contains a soil gas plume that is centered on the South Carlisle Shopping Village strip mall but extends into a nearby commercial and residential area.

Two former dry cleaner facilities operated there from 1953-2017.

“To have this site considered and available for additional resources to clean up, is a win for southeast Albuquerque,” City Councilor Nichole Rogers said. “Superfund cleanups provide health and economic benefits to communities. I’m encouraging our community to engage in the public comment process.”

A public comment period for the EPA is ongoing. You can click here to provide written comments to the EPA.

The EPA and the New Mexico Department are also hosting an open house Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Life Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church. They will give a presentation on the site, including an assessment of sampling results and proposed remediation actions for residential commercial properties. They will also discuss a proposed schedule.

For more information on the project, click here.