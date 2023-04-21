Case against ‘Rust’ armorer delayed after charges against Alec Baldwin dropped

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Prosecutors, defense attorneys and a judge have agreed to delay the next court appearance in the “Rust” movie set shooting case.

The next hearing for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armorer, is now set to begin Aug. 9, which is more than six weeks later than the previous date.

Gutierrez-Reed faces an involuntary manslaughter charge, which could lead to 18 months in prison.

The development Thursday came one day after prosecutors dropped all charges against actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who investigators say was holding the gun that went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza on the set near Santa Fe in 2021.

On Wednesday, prosecutors said they needed to drop the involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin because “new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis,” and they could not move forward under the current timeline. They said they will investigate and may refile charges.

In a hearing Thursday in the case against Gutierrez-Reed, prosecutors explained that both sides want more time because of the recent discovery of “new facts.”

“Myself and Mr. Bowles are on the same page in terms of wanting to get as much time prior to a preliminary hearing as we can to complete the rest of the investigation on all of these important issues that have surfaced just within the last few days,” special prosecutor Kari Morrissey said.

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies appointed Morrissey and Jason Lewis to prosecute the ‘Rust’ shooting cases.

The prosecutors said they need the extra time, in part, to issue new subpoenas and take new witness statements.

Judge Marlowe Sommer set the hearing for Aug. 9 through Aug. 16 with the option to extend it through Aug. 18, saying both sides will decide on deadlines for motions and witness lists.

Attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed, who was in charge of the guns on the set, have previously said she is sad about the accident, but believes she did not commit involuntary manslaughter.