CDC: New Mexico ranks sixth in the country for fatal overdoses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New data from the Centers for Disease Control shows just how bad drug addiction is in New Mexico. Every year, on average, more than 1,000 New Mexicans die from drug overdoses.

It’s a problem that Dr. James Besante, with the Santa Fe Recovery Center, says especially impacts our rural communities.

“Our rural communities are disproportionately hit because there’s an enormous issue that’s growing and few avenues of treatment,” Dr. Besante said.

According to the CDC, New Mexico ranks sixth nationally for the most fatal overdoses. Dr. Besante says it isn’t just an opioid crisis anymore.

“We are somewhere in the fourth wave of this crisis that’s always evolving. Most now consider it a polysubstance overdose crisis. When individuals overdose now, there are multiple substances in their system, often times strong, synthetic opioids accompanied with stimulants like methamphetamines,” he added.

Based on that data, overdoses may not be our state’s only health emergency.

“New Mexico ranks high in many negative health indicators, not just overdoses,” Dr. Besante said.

He added unemployment and poverty levels rurally are among the highest contributing factors to health issues facing our state. That is why he says clinics are vital.

“There’s often times long waits to access care, and that is difficult. Because when someone’s ready for change, it’s important to meet that person where they’re at. And it’s one of the reasons we offer services that are in line with harm reduction principles,” Dr. Besante said.

Our reputation for a lack of resources is also getting national attention. Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is premiering a recovery documentary in Albuquerque this Saturday.

Dr. Besante only hopes our lawmakers can put more resources in our state but especially our rural communities where he’s seen firsthand the difference they make.

“I recently was working with a client who’s now three years into recovery. She just graduated from college, and she’s taking her two children and their entire family on a vacation to Disneyland,” he said.

The documentary “Recovering America” will debut this Saturday at the Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque. The event starts at 2 p.m. and will have a panel discussion afterward.

If you’d like to learn more about how to attend the premiere in Albuquerque, click here.