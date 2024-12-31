CDC: Norovirus cases are surging across the country

It's the gift no one wants but keeps on giving. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning people as Norovirus cases are surging across the country right now.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s the gift no one wants but keeps on giving. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning people as Norovirus cases are surging across the country right now.

The New Mexico Department of Health is also concerned about outbreaks of the severe stomach bug.

“The real key here is prevention. So prevention mostly handwashing as well as if you are having symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea you should not be preparing food for others,” said Chad Smelser, the deputy state epidemiologist at NMDOH.

In New Mexico, there have been four reported norovirus outbreaks in December alone. Smelser said while the virus only lasts one to three days, there are dangers if you don’t take care of yourself.

“The most worrisome thing is dehydration, when you have vomiting and diarrhea one of the things you can do is drink lots of fluids even if it’s just plain water,” he said.

For children with norovirus, pediatrician Dr. Alex Cvijanovich said the best option is rehydration drinks, like Pedialyte.

“If they stop making tears or their lips look dry and cracked, or they aren’t wetting diapers or using the bathroom as often, those are key things to look at,” said Cvijanovich.

People who get the virus are considered contagious for about 48 hours after their symptoms stop, and getting your home clean the right way will help prevent any spreading.

“In terms of cleaning surfaces, it either needs to be an EPA approved cleanser that kills norovirus, or parents can make a bleach solution, and then they need to leave the solution on the surfaces that can be affected for five minutes,” she said.

Hand sanitizer is also not effective with norovirus. It’s best to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.