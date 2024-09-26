Celebration of life set for Rainbow Ryders founder

By KOB

Scott Appelman, the founder of the pioneering ballooning company, passed away earlier this year.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A celebration of life will take place next month for a staple in New Mexico’s skies and a pioneer in hot air ballooning.

Scott Appelman, the founder of Rainbow Ryders, passed unexpectedly last month. The celebration of his life and legacy is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 7, from 3-6 p.m. at the Sid Cutter Pavilion.

It’s open to the public but you will have to RSVP ahead of time. You can do that here at this link.