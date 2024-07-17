Ceremony honors 4 lost in Metro 2 helicopter crash

On Tuesday night, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue are honoring the lives lost at the East Mountain Memorial Wall.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Two years ago, our community lost four heroes in the Metro 2 helicopter crash.

The helicopter crashed on its way back from fighting wildfires in Las Vegas.

Bernalillo County Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lieutenant Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison, and Bernalillo County Firefighter Matthew King were killed.

In June, the NTSB released their final report on the cause of the crash, citing poor maintenance as a reason.

