Champion Albuquerque bartender shows off speedy skills

The Nob Hill bartender was honored for how fast she can make a cocktail – and she showed off what she could do in-studio.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tammy Bouma, a bartender at Happy Accidents, was crowned Speed-Rack‘s national champion earlier this summer.

It’s an all-women cocktail competition where bartenders go head-to-head in high-speed challenges while also raising money for breast cancer research.

Naturally, we had to have Tammy come in-studio to show off her speedy skills and to talk about all of this.

