ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A chance of storms is likely Tuesday in many parts of New Mexico and some severe storms are possible in the eastern part of the state.

A Level 1 risk of severe storms is possible in places like Tucumcari, Clovis, Clayton, Hobbs and Roswell. Elsewhere, temperatures will be cooler and the chances of rain and storms will be higher.

In the video above, Meteorologist Kira Miner shares more details in her full forecast.