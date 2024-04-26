Charge dropped against man who wore NMSP uniform in viral TikTok videos

The TikTok comedian who posed as a New Mexico State Police officer – in uniform – in a series of videos won't be facing punishment for now.

A judge dismissed the charges against Aldin Hamdy. Judge Morgan Wood said the evidence showed Hamdy was charged for the content of the videos and not for the unauthorized wearing of the uniform.

However, charges could still be refiled at a later time.

