Santa Fe man charged over viral TikTok videos shares explanation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man facing a criminal charge after posting TikTok videos of himself wearing a New Mexico State Police officer’s uniform gave an explanation for his actions to KOB 4 on Friday.

29-year-old Aldin Hamdy is facing a misdemeanor charge for impersonating a police officer. He told police he got the uniform at a dry cleaners in Santa Fe while helping out at the business. He made three videos while he was there.

State Police told him the videos were upsetting because they don’t align with the department’s values.

Hamdy said the videos are comedic skits showing him in character. He’s heard talking and rapping about drugs and corruption. He said he thought it was all in good fun, but New Mexico State Police aren’t laughing.

“I make these videos, and I decided to make one in the uniform, which everyone saw, and I honestly never expected it to get that much traction,” Hamdy told KOB 4.

He said the TikTok account he and four others work on is all satire.

“I’m just a comedian. I was goofing off. I never meant to disrespect anybody. We’re just bringing to light some of the issues that are happening in New Mexico,” Hamdy said. “To all the hard-working officers in New Mexico, we definitely appreciate you guys.”

He said it didn’t occur to him that he may be committing a crime.

“It wasn’t until a few days later that officers showed up at my door,” Hamdy said. “I was definitely caught off guard. I did not expect that.”

He said making videos is a hobby, but it’s also a passion of his. He hopes one day he can make a career out of this kind of creative content.

“Me and my team are just in a little bit of shock that they would take the time to show up over a TikTok video,” Hamdy said.

He’s hoping to beat the charge. He’s scheduled to be in court in early March.

KOB 4 confirmed Hamdy doesn’t have a criminal history in New Mexico. He and his team say they’ll continue to make content on their TikTok account.