Charges filed against daughter and business partner of IPS CEO
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities filed charges against two people linked to the CEO of a local security company whom police arrested for aggravated assault with a gun.
Police say Aaron Jones is the head of International Protective Service, or IPS.
According to court documents, Jones threatened a man with a gun at a local Popeyes restaurant in an argument involving his daughter.
The man complained, but when police arrived, they couldn’t find a gun on Jones.
Police say security video allegedly showed his daughter and a business associate took the gun away.
Isabel Jones – the daughter – and Graham Page – the business associate – now face felony charges of tampering with evidence and conspiracy.
Jones faces first or second-degree charges while Page faces third or fourth-degree charges.
Meanwhile, Aaron Jones is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.
