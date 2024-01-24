Charges filed against daughter and business partner of IPS CEO

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities filed charges against two people linked to the CEO of a local security company whom police arrested for aggravated assault with a gun.

Police say Aaron Jones is the head of International Protective Service, or IPS.

According to court documents, Jones threatened a man with a gun at a local Popeyes restaurant in an argument involving his daughter.

The man complained, but when police arrived, they couldn’t find a gun on Jones.

Police say security video allegedly showed his daughter and a business associate took the gun away.

Isabel Jones – the daughter – and Graham Page – the business associate – now face felony charges of tampering with evidence and conspiracy.

Jones faces first or second-degree charges while Page faces third or fourth-degree charges.

Meanwhile, Aaron Jones is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

